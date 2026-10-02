The Bombay High Court on Thursday, October 1, noted that civic participation develops a sense of ownership among the citizens, strengthening their commitment to the welfare of the society. The High Court also said that democracy thrives and its principles are upheld when citizens are permitted to “voice their concerns and hold elected officials accountable.”
The High Court observed that “civic participation is fundamental to the thriving of a democracy” as “it fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility amongst citizens and strengthens their commitment to the collective welfare of the society.”
In observing so, the court suggested that the state government consider establishing “community oversight committees” consisting of stakeholders to “monitor and evaluate” civic authorities’ activities and ensure “transparency and accountability”, and asked the authorities to “honour and give effect to the principles of ‘communication’ and ‘openness’.”
The observations were made by a bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata when it was hearing a plea filed by 73-year-old Navi Mumbai resident Sandeep Thakur, challenging the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) decision to give a concession to five developers from providing 15 percent of the plot area as Recreational Open Spaces (ROS) on the ground, in addition to podium gardens during redevelopment.
Thakur sought the withdrawal of concessions, claiming that they deprived residents of ground open-to-sky ROS of their own.
The bench dismissed it as “without merit”.
The HC said the petitioner “failed to demonstrate perversity” in NMMC’s decision. It noted that “various factors” including lack of expertise in the field, selectively targeting five societies, vague petition, “weighed against the petitioner,” who had claimed evasive and vague replies to his RTI application, lending credence to authorities’ terming the PIL ” motivated by publicity.”
However, it added, “the state authorities must be transparent in their functions” and “they cannot play hide and seek with the public.”
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The HC added that to deal with citizens’ concerns and local issues, civic authorities can convene meetings to address their grievances and propose solutions, and provide a “platform for direct interaction between citizens and elected officials, fostering dialogue and collaboration in addressing community needs.”
It also suggested the use of digital platforms where physical meetings were not feasible for efficient redressal of civic issues.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More