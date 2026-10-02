‘Authorities can’t play hide and seek’: Bombay HC on why civic participation is needed

The High Court observed that "civic participation is fundamental to the thriving of a democracy" (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, October 1, noted that civic participation develops a sense of ownership among the citizens, strengthening their commitment to the welfare of the society. The High Court also said that democracy thrives and its principles are upheld when citizens are permitted to “voice their concerns and hold elected officials accountable.”

The High Court observed that “civic participation is fundamental to the thriving of a democracy” as “it fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility amongst citizens and strengthens their commitment to the collective welfare of the society.”

In observing so, the court suggested that the state government consider establishing “community oversight committees” consisting of stakeholders to “monitor and evaluate” civic authorities’ activities and ensure “transparency and accountability”, and asked the authorities to “honour and give effect to the principles of ‘communication’ and ‘openness’.”