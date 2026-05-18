Amid austerity measures, Rs 993 crore approved for development of pilgrimage sites

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Despite austerity measures announced owing to ongoing west Asia crisis, Maharashtra government has prioritised the preservation and conservation of historical and religious sites in the state, and the pilgrimage site development plan.
During the apex committee meeting headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, development plans and funds totaling Rs 993.72 crore were approved for the development of six pilgrimage sites.
The plan includes, provision of Rs 172 crore for Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar Adarsh Gaon Development; provision of Rs 41 Crore for the conservation of Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s birthplace; provision of Rs 134.80 crore for the preservation and conservation of Ajinkyatara Fort; provision of Rs 133 crore for the Sangam Mahuli (Satara) Samadhi site conservation project; provision of Rs 210 crore for Shri Kshetra Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga development plan (Ellora) and provision of Rs 301.54 Crore for the Development of Shri Kshetra Parli Vaijnath Jyotirlinga Temple premises.
Under the development plan of the Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga area, a modern bus station and parking facilities will be constructed and the work is expected to be completed by May 2027.
Various bypass roads and road widening projects will be undertaken to reduce traffic congestion. Planning include pedestrian pathways, covered corridors, flooring, an amphitheater in the temple premises, a 257 KLD capacity sewage treatment plant, a new police station and rest house, a substation in the Dimbhe Dam area under future development plans, the initiation of a cable car (ropeway) facility, the development of MTDC’s Bhimashankar Resort, and the creation of new tourism facilities at Rajapur for the convenience of devotees and tourists.
Under the development plan of Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s birthplace in Dehu, Bhandara Dongar, and other religious and historical sites in the vicinity must be conserved. This includes road beautification, sanitation systems, drinking water facilities, parking arrangements, and accommodation facilities for devotees.
The plan for the preservation of the historical Ajinkyatara Fort in Satara district includes a proposed spectator gallery, new pedestrian paths, landscaping, the revival of the Raj Sadar (royal court), conservation of bastions, tourist attractions, and an advanced suspension bridge.
Under the plan for the Sangam Mahuli Samadhi site, the samadhi sites of Maharani Tarabai, Maharani Yesubai, and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj will be restored along with landscape development. Additionally, it was shared during the meeting that this area will be transformed into a world-class tourist destination through the conservation of the historical Sangameshwar Temple and ghats, and the construction of a new hanging bridge.
A revised plan has been prepared for the development of the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple at Ellora in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar which includes a demand for an additional allocation of Rs 53.82 crore.
Fadnavis directed that works such as modern devotee quarters (Bhakta Niwas), darshan queues (waiting halls), a shopping complex, a function hall, ghats, and a 1.6 km external bypass road should be accelerated.
An additional plan of approximately Rs 301.54 crore has been prepared for new works extending beyond the original blueprint of the ‘Shri Kshetra Parli Vaijnath Jyotirlinga Temple’ premises.
The works for this temple must be completed on time across three phases. Fadnavis directed to develop Phase 1 (main temple premises) with grand entrance gates, a digital queue management system, waiting halls, a community kitchen (Annakhetra), a yoga-meditation center, and beautification of the temple premises.
Phase 2 (sacred water bodies and ancient sites) involves the scientific revival of Harihar and Markandeya Teerthas, ghats, cycling tracks, divyang-friendly facilities, a food court, and the installation of a CCTV security system.
Phase 3 (Meru Parvat development) will include the installation of a grand statue of Lord Shiva, a Shiv Purana and Vedic museum, an amphitheater, a laser light and sound show, and meditation spots on Meru Parvat.
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