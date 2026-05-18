Amid austerity measures, Rs 993 crore approved for development of pilgrimage sites

Despite austerity measures announced owing to ongoing west Asia crisis, Maharashtra government has prioritised the preservation and conservation of historical and religious sites in the state, and the pilgrimage site development plan.

During the apex committee meeting headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, development plans and funds totaling Rs 993.72 crore were approved for the development of six pilgrimage sites.

The plan includes, provision of Rs 172 crore for Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar Adarsh Gaon Development; provision of Rs 41 Crore for the conservation of Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s birthplace; provision of Rs 134.80 crore for the preservation and conservation of Ajinkyatara Fort; provision of Rs 133 crore for the Sangam Mahuli (Satara) Samadhi site conservation project; provision of Rs 210 crore for Shri Kshetra Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga development plan (Ellora) and provision of Rs 301.54 Crore for the Development of Shri Kshetra Parli Vaijnath Jyotirlinga Temple premises.