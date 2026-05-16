Amid austerity measures, Maharashtra clears official Denmark tour

Even as the Maharashtra government announced cancelling all planned foreign tours of officials and legislators, on Friday it cleared an official study tour — Technical Awareness Visit on Climate-Smart Water Infrastructure — to Denmark from May 16, 2026, to May 24, 2026, through the Minister Counselor, Royal Danish Embassy, New Delhi.

Five individuals including government officials and elected representatives, led by MITRA CEO Pravin Pardeshi will travel to Denmark. The other participants are ASR Naik, Member Secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran; Sachin Ombase, Solapur Municipal Commissioner; Ranjita Chakote, Standing Committee chairman of Solapur Municipal corporation and Prajakta Admane, Chairperson of Umred municipal council.

Incidentally, the government has postponed the Japan tour of 22 legislators starting from May 23 as part of austerity measures, following the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.