Amid austerity measures, Maharashtra clears official Denmark tour

According to government resolution issued by Urban Development Department on May 15, the entire expenditure of the said foreign tour will be borne through the Royal Danish Embassy, New Delhi.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: May 16, 2026 09:17 AM IST
Pravin PardeshiFive individuals including government officials and elected representatives, led by MITRA CEO Pravin Pardeshi will travel to Denmark. (Photo: LinkedIn/@Praveen Singh PratapSingh Pardeshi)
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Even as the Maharashtra government announced cancelling all planned foreign tours of officials and legislators, on Friday it cleared an official study tour — Technical Awareness Visit on Climate-Smart Water Infrastructure — to Denmark from May 16, 2026, to May 24, 2026, through the Minister Counselor, Royal Danish Embassy, New Delhi.

Five individuals including government officials and elected representatives, led by MITRA CEO Pravin Pardeshi will travel to Denmark. The other participants are ASR Naik, Member Secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran; Sachin Ombase, Solapur Municipal Commissioner; Ranjita Chakote, Standing Committee chairman of Solapur Municipal corporation and Prajakta Admane, Chairperson of Umred municipal council.

Incidentally, the government has postponed the Japan tour of 22 legislators starting from May 23 as part of austerity measures, following the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government on May 14 issued directions signed by the Chief Secretary that Foreign tours for government officials will be temporarily cancelled, and instructions have been issued to avoid planning new trips.

According to government resolution issued by Urban Development Department on May 15, the entire expenditure of the said foreign tour will be borne through the Royal Danish Embassy, New Delhi. The period of the tour for the aforementioned IAS officers proceeding on the said foreign tour shall be treated as on-duty.

The officers proceeding on the said foreign tour are being granted permission to purchase foreign currency as per the current rules and subject to the approval of the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, for their personal expenses from their own resources.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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