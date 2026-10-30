Aurangzeb’s tomb has a deadline, says Nitesh Rane – 319 years on, history at centre of controversy

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Nearly 319 years after Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was buried in a modest open grave in Khuldabad, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane has renewed the demand for its removal, claiming that a date has already been decided but will not be disclosed.
Speaking about removing encroachments from historic forts at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, Rane credited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with taking the initiative to free the state’s forts from what he described as “jihad”. He then turned his attention to Aurangzeb’s tomb, saying the site also had a deadline.
“We do not want that garbage here. Those who love it can take it to their Pakistan. We do not want it here. People will ask me when it will happen. I will not reveal the date. Fadnavis knows when to break this news,” Rane said.
He added that Aurangzeb’s tomb should not be associated with the identity of Maharashtra or used to defame the state.
This is not the first time Rane has threatened to remove the tomb. In March 2025, amid demands by BJP leaders and Hindutva organisations to raze it, he had said the government had already planned its removal and that journalists would learn about it only after the demolition. He had also invoked the demolition of the Babri Masjid while asking Hindutva organisations to play their part.
The tomb at Khuldabad, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In March 2025, Fadnavis had said that while there was agreement with the demand for its removal, any action would have to be within the framework of the law.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in April 2025, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed its protected status. The government also informed Parliament that the ASI had installed a 12-foot-high metal sheet around the tomb, concertina wire on surrounding walls, and deployed private security personnel, in coordination with the district administration, to prevent damage.
Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, died on March 3, 1707, in Ahmednagar, aged 88, after a reign spanning nearly 49 years. The last 25 years of his rule were spent largely in the Deccan, where his prolonged military campaign against the Marathas had drained the Mughal empire’s resources.
Despite his long association with the Deccan, Aurangzeb did not seek an elaborate mausoleum. In his will, he expressed the wish to be buried near the shrine of the Sufi saint Shaikh Zainuddin Shirazi at Rauza, now Khuldabad, near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
His body was transported from Ahmednagar and buried in an open grave near the saint’s shrine. The Archaeological Survey of India’s description of the monument records that the grave is an earthen mound, with a small sabza plant growing on it. A marble floor and perforated marble railing surround it. The gateway and domed porch were added in 1760 by the Nizam of Hyderabad.
According to accounts of his last wishes, Aurangzeb had also directed that money earned by knitting caps be used towards his burial expenses. The modest grave is a striking contrast to the grand mausoleums built by his Mughal predecessors.
The demand for the tomb’s removal carries particular historical significance in Maharashtra, given Aurangzeb’s prolonged conflict with the Marathas and his role in the execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 1689.
However, the tomb was not demolished after Aurangzeb’s death, even as Maratha power expanded across the subcontinent. Historical accounts record that Shahu I, the fifth Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, visited Aurangzeb’s tomb after his release from Mughal captivity in 1707.
The episode is mentioned in VG Khobrekar’s Maharashtracha Itihas Maratha Kalkhand, published by the Maharashtra government, and discussed by historian Richard Eaton in his book “A Social History of the Deccan.”