Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Aurangabad: Teen jumps off autorickshaw after being ‘harassed’, driver arrested

A senior police inspector said, "The victim was returning home from her tuition class in the autorickshaw, when the accused allegedly started asking her 'uncomfortable' questions."

Police on Tuesday arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly “harassing” a 17-year-old girl in Aurangabad, who had jumped off the speeding vehicle the accused was driving to save herself from being molested, said police.

The accused — identified as Sayed Akbar Sayed Hameed — seems to be a habitual offender, suspect investigators. According to police, the incident took place in Aurangabad around 12.15 pm on Sunday, and a complaint was filed in the case on Tuesday only after the victim regained consciousness.

The teenager alledgedly jumped off the speeding autorickshaw when Sayed “asked her to have sex with him”, said police.

“She suffered severe injuries in her head, and was admitted to a hospital in Aurangabad… We were informed about the incident, but could not take any action as we were not aware about the details of the incident,” said an investigator.

The accused was arrested and produced before a court, and has been sent to police custody. Police suspect that the accused was a habitual offender and harassed women passengers in the past, too.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 04:52:39 am
