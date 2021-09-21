Aurangabad: Serial carjackers speed away to escape from police, kill biker; arrested

Three carjackers allegedly robbed two cars in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district last Friday and while being chased by the police, rammed one into a bike killing the rider. One of the robbers, identified as Yogesh Rajdev (30), succumbed to injuries suffered during the crash while his brother Umesh Rajdev (26) and Devendra Shinde (32) were arrested. The bike rider killed in the accident is identified as Chandrakant Bodse (42).

The second car the accused robbed was of Satish Gupta, director of Chikhli Urban Cooperative Bank, Buldhana.

According to the police, the trio left their house at Ramrai, Waluj on a bike around 10.45 am. They reached Pimpalgaon phata on Aurangabad-Nashik highway and seized a Renault Kwid car by threatening its owner Kevalsingh Sulane, an employee of the Zilla Parishad. They took Sulane’s mobile phone and Rs 8,000 from him before two of them drove away in his car while the other followed it on the bike.

Left on the road, Sulane approached Sillegaon police station and the cops alerted other stations about the carjackers on the run.

At Karodi, the biker also got into the car and the trio drove back to Pimpalgaon phata to find their next target. They planned to abandon Sulane’s car, knowing the police would be tracking them.

Around seven kilometres away from Pimpalgaon phata, they spotted an Innova car on the Solapur-Dhule highway. They blocked the car and assaulted three men seated in it, including Satish Gupta.

The trio robbed the Innova at around 12.30 pm and found a pistol with more than 10 bullets in it. On their way back home, the police started chasing them. Around 20 minutes later, in Daulatabad, Umesh lost control of the car and rammed it into two other vehicles including the bike of the deceased Chandrakant Bodse. Yogesh Rajdev, meanwhile, succumbed to head injuries suffered during the crash on Saturday.

“We have arrested two of the robbers. We have registered two FIRs against them for assault, robbery and dacoity among other IPC sections,” said Amol Dhakne, sub-inspector of Sillegaon station.

Incidentally, the carjackers had allegedly hijacked a WagonR car last month in the same area and burned it to ensure police did not track them down. “A third FIR has been registered against them for causing death due to negligence at our police station,” said Rajshree Aade, a police officer of Daulatabad station.