Entire Aurangabad district will be renamed, we don’t leave anything incomplete: Devendra Fadnavis

The renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is not limited to the city but will be for the entire district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday. He added that the process for renaming Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv is underway after the Centre’s notification giving nod for the same.

“The renaming of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is for the entire Aurangabad district. We don’t do anything half-heartedly. We don’t leave anything incomplete,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader’s assertion comes in the wake of the Opposition raising questions over renaming the two places. Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Opposition leader in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve had sought to know whether the renaming was only for Aurangabad city. “The Centre has taken the decision on renaming Aurangabad. But is it only for the city or the entire district? Unless the entire Aurangabad district is named as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, it will not help to wipe out Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s name from Maharashtra,” Danve said.

Responding to apprehensions raised by the Opposition, Fadnavis retorted, “First of all, they should understand the process. The Centre has issued a notification on renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv. The next step is that the state General Administration Department will issue the notification. It will be followed by the Revenue and Forest departments notifying it to ensure that it is implemented in talukas, corporation, council. The renaming is for the entire district,” he explained.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray praised the government for accomplishing their long-pending demand. Thackeray pointed out that it was the party’s initiative and relentless efforts which resulted in the renaming.

However, BJP leaders argued that the people will judge for themselves as to who took the initiative. “We don’t talk. We do it,” Fadnavis said, silencing critics in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine.

BJP insiders were quick to point out how the Shiv Sena as an ally was always supported by the BJP in pushing for the renaming of Aurangabad and said there was no question of competing on the issue. At the same time, they added that it was executed by the BJP-led governments in the Centre and state.

Advertisement

According to Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, “Our leaders allow their work to do the talking. They talk less, but give results.”

“In 2.5 years of MVA tenure, the Shiv Sena – then led by Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister – half-heartedly pursued it as it was not a priority agenda for Congress. The Hindutva agenda was put on the back burner during the MVA rule. Thackeray had to compromise on Hindutva to retain the chief minister’s post and power in Maharashtra,” Shelar observed.