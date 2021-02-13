Aurangabad can be developed as international tourist centre if encroachments are removed: HC

Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, while expressing anguish at the encroachments on footpaths, recently directed the local administration and police to ensure removal of the same as they were discouraging the tourists who come to Aurangabad district to visit historical and heritage monuments there. (File)

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, while expressing anguish at the encroachments on footpaths, recently directed the local administration and police to ensure removal of the same as they were discouraging the tourists who come to Aurangabad district to visit historical and heritage monuments there.

The court also said action on the part of authorities would attract more tourists, thus improving the region’s economy.

A division bench of Justice Tanaji V Nalawade and Justice Mukund G Sewlikar made the observations on February 3, after hearing a suo motu writ petition raising concerns over encroachments and nuisances in Aurangabad. The court, in its earlier order last month, had noted the present proceedings are to see the traffic flow in the city becomes smooth and all kinds of hurdle-creating nuisances created are removed, which create possibilities of motor vehicle accidents.

“These hurdles and activities have made the picture of the city very shabby,” the HC had observed on January 20. While noting that such encroachments are unauthorised, the court had said police and the Municipal Corporation were not paying attention to such activities, which need to be stopped.

After hearing submissions and perusing material on record, the bench observed, “It can be said all things are improving though slowly… In the tourism map of India, Aurangabad district has a special place, due to places like Ajanta, Ellora caves, Bibi-ka-Makbara etc. Tourists from all over the world came to Aurangabad. Aurangabad city can be developed as a ‘tourist centre’ for tourists from all over the world. But for that, necessary steps need to be taken by all authorities in that regard.”

Posting further hearing on the plea to February 18, the HC stated, “This court hopes that necessary steps will be taken to see that more tourists are attracted to Aurangabad as that will only help the persons of this area to get some jobs.”