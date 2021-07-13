Aurangabad: Assistant Regional Transport Officer arrested for ‘demanding, accepting bribe’

Accordingly, the assistant regional transport officer identified as Swapnil Mane demanded Rs 17,600 to issue the license for the 30 persons who had applied for a driving license through the complainant's motor training school.

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday laid a trap and arrested two persons including an assistant regional transport officer from Aurangabad for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7,600. The officials said that the complainant runs a motor training school in Aurangabad.

“There were 30 persons who got trained in his motor training school and they had applied for a driving license at the local RTO office,” said an official.

Accordingly, the assistant regional transport officer identified as Swapnil Mane demanded Rs 17,600 to issue the license for the 30 persons who had applied for a driving license through the complainant’s motor training school.

“Of which, the complainant even gave the bribe of Rs 10,000 through a private person and as he did not wish to give the further amount, he sent a complaint application to the ACB Worli headquarters in Mumbai,” said an official.

The complaint application was received in July 9 after which the Mumbai unit of ACB was assigned the work. They then verified the complaint.

“On Monday, Mane asked the complainant to hand over the second installment of Rs 7600 to a private person identified as Abhijit Pawar. We then trapped him and placed him under arrest,” said an official.

Subsequently, Mane was also apprehended.

The officials revealed that Mane has confessed to demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant.