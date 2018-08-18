Aurangabad AIMIM corporator ‘thrashed’ by BJP corporators

The incident, which has been caught on video, took place during the General Body meeting of the civic body. (File) The incident, which has been caught on video, took place during the General Body meeting of the civic body. (File)

A corporator of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation was allegedly beaten up by some BJP corporators after he reportedly opposed a resolution to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The incident, which has been caught on video, took place during the General Body meeting of the civic body. AIMIM corporator Sayyed Mateen Rashid was seen being beaten up with footwear and kicked by some corporators, including a few women.

Immediately after the incident, supporters of Rashid allegedly damaged the vehicle of a BJP leader. “As per our primary information, a resolution to pay homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was tabled during a session of the General Body. Rashid opposed it and also reportedly made a statement about Vajpayee. He was then beaten up by some BJP corporators. Some police constables, who were on duty, managed to rescue him…,” said an officer from Aurangabad Police. “After the incident, some AIMIM supporters resorted to violence and vandalised the car of a BJP leader. They also beat up the driver,” he added.

Imtiaz Jaleel, AIMIM MLA from Aurangabad, told The Indian Express over phone: “… The party has nothing to do with it. We demand that legal action be taken against the attackers.” Aurangabad Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said: “Legal action will be taken as and when complaints are received.”

