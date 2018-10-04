August Kranti Marg named after the ground where Mahatma Gandhi gave Quit India speech in 1942

The August Kranti Maidan that gives the road its name would pass off as just another one of several grounds across the city if not for the Gandhi Memorial Column inaugurated on October 2, 1970 inside the maidan. The August Kranti Maidan that gives the road its name would pass off as just another one of several grounds across the city if not for the Gandhi Memorial Column inaugurated on October 2, 1970 inside the maidan.

Take a glance upwards while walking along the August Kranti Marg that stretches from Nana Chowk near Grant Road railway station to the Tejpal Road after passing the historical August Kranti Maidan, the view is of the plush commercial buildings and highrises, including the 45-storey Shreepati Arcade.

There are a handful of bakeries and an old-world Irani cafe, named the New Ideal. The August Kranti Maidan that gives the road its name would pass off as just another one of several grounds across the city if not for the Gandhi Memorial Column inaugurated on October 2, 1970 inside the maidan.

The ground — originally called the Gowalia Tank Maidan, later split into five parts — is well known as the place where Mahatma Gandhi gave the Quit India Speech in August 1942, following which the ground was renamed as the ‘August Kranti Maidan’ (August Revolution Ground).

In his speech at the session of the All India Congress Committee on October 8, 1942, Gandhi said, “…The bond of the slave is snapped the moment he considers himself to be a free being. He will plainly tell the master: ‘I was your bonded slave till this moment, but I am a slave no longer. You may kill me if you like… I am not going to strike a bargain with the Viceroy for ministries and the like… I am not going to be satisfied with anything short of complete freedom’.”

He went on to add: “…Here is a mantra, a short one, that I give you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is: ‘Do or Die’. We shall either free India or die in the attempt; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery.”

Mani Bhavan president Dr Usha Thakkar, who has co-written the book ‘Gandhi and Bombay’, said: “Instead of enclosed places like halls, Gandhi always preferred open spaces like a ground or a sea-face so that maximum people could attend. While the ‘Do or Die’ speech was given on October 8, the national flag was to be unfurled on the Gowalia Tank ground the next day. Anticipating this, the British government arrested most of prominent Indian leaders. On October 9, it was the young Aruna Asif Ali, an Indian Independence activist, who hoisted the flag at the ground. Following this, she went underground and continued working for Independence.” She was later called ‘the Grand Old Lady of Independence’.

Before the ground became the epicentre of the freedom struggle in Bombay, the Gowalia Tank used to be a location to bathe cows. The term Gowalia comes from the Marathi/Gujarati words Gaie (cow) and wala (owner of the cattle). City Historian Deepak Rao says, “The entire area had many cows. Charni Road got its name as cows were taken there for grazing. There were several tanks in the city as people did not have water supply in their houses. However, by the mid 19th century, water supply facilities were in place and hence these tanks were filled up. The Gowalia Tank was one of the tanks that was filled up and the present day August Kranti ground came there.” Gowalia Tank was also a well known tram terminus and one could travel to the Prince of Wales Museum in one anna from there.

Narayan Kumar, a security guard at the ground, says: “The ground is the most buzzing part of the road. Since the five parts of the ground cater to everyone from young children who have swings, to youngsters playing cricket to a walking space for senior citizens, many families residing on the road come here.” He added, “The only time one realises its historical importance is on October 2, August 15 and January 26, when political leaders come here to pay respect to the Gandhi memorial. They offer garlands, give speeches from makeshift stages and leave. Rest of the year it is just a playground.”

