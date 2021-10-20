Audit to reduce carbon footprint in 43 cities to begin soon

THE MAHARASHTRA Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has come up with a first-of-its-kind project to lower the carbon footprint of cities in the state.

The project aims at lowering the Carbon Footprint in 43 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) cities in Maharashtra by auditing their carbon footprint inventory.

The MPCB has floated a tender to appoint an agency that will audit the inventory of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions of the 43 cities, as part of the “race to zero” UN climate change campaign.

According to the MPCB officials, for carbon management plans that is expected to lead to carbon reductions, it is essential to take an inventory of the emissions first.

The GHG emission will be estimated based on guidance provided in the global GHG Protocol, which sets accounting and reporting standards for cities.

“In order to have carbon neutrality, the first step is to take inventory of the carbon emission in the city. The inventory will help to ascertain the different sources of carbon emission and accordingly an action plan for reducing the city-wise carbon emission can be prepared. We have floated a tender to appoint an agency which will carry out the city-wise inventory and then prepare an action plan for the reduction of the carbon emission in the coming years,” said an official from the MPCB.

The activities will be categorised into different sectors such as Stationery Energy Combustion, Transportation, Waste Management, Industrial Processes and Product Use (IPPU), Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use (AFOLU) and others.

The emission in every city will also be categorised in three different types – from sources located within the city boundaries, emissions occurring as a consequence of the use of grid supplied electricity, heat, steam and/or cooling within the city boundary and all other GHG emissions that occur outside the city boundary as a result of activities taking place within the city boundary.

“The entire project is expected to be completed in 6 months and a pilot project should be completed within three months once the agency is hired to carry out the project. The pilot project will consist of detailed reports of five to six cities, decided in consultation with MPCB/Environment and Climate Change Department,” said the official.