Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Audit into Covid expenses: CAG team begins visits to ward offices

“The visits are part of a routine procedure, since the audit requires assessment of multiple documents related to expenditure. The CAG team is putting forward its queries in writing and civic officials are filing replies,” said an official.

The investigation, which started last week, is likely to continue till December. (Representational/File)

The team from Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which is auditing expenses worth Rs 12,000 crore incurred by the BMC during the Covid-19 pandemic, has started visiting local ward offices as part of its probe. Civic officials maintained that the visits were routine.

Sources in the BMC said the CAG will also assess documents in wards where Covid-19 jumbo centres were set up. These included E (Byculla), G South (Worli), P South (Goregaon), H East (Bandra East), R North (Dahisar) and T (Mulund) wards.

“Over the last few months, many ward officials have been transferred. Therefore, the CAG team is also trying to reach out to them to get a clear detail on the money spent. Senior civic officials are also reaching out to the retired officials, seeking their cooperation,” an official said.

The state had ordered a CAG inquiry on October 31 following allegations that the previous MVA government had indulged in financial malpractices in the name of Covid-19 expenses.

The investigation, which started last week, is likely to continue till December.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 11:57:01 pm
