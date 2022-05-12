Atulchandra Kulkarni named new NIA ADG

Atulchandra Kulkarni, a 1990 batch IPS officer was appointed the additional director general (ADG) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation on Thursday. Kulkarni is currently posted as ADG prisons in Pune.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its order asked the Maharashtra government to relieve Kulkarni immediately. As per the order, the post of Inspector General of Police of the NIA has been upgraded temporarily to the rank of ADG and Kulkarni has been appointed for a period of one year or until further orders.

Kulkarni has headed the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and was also the joint commissioner of police (crime) in Mumbai. Before the posting in Mumbai, he was on deputation at the Centre.