scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Atulchandra Kulkarni named new NIA ADG

As per the order, the post of Inspector General of Police of the NIA has been upgraded temporarily to the rank of ADG and Kulkarni has been appointed for a period of one year or until further orders.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 12, 2022 11:53:36 pm
Atulchandra Kulkarni, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsKulkarni has headed the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and was also the joint commissioner of police (crime) in Mumbai. Before the posting in Mumbai, he was on deputation at the Centre.

Atulchandra Kulkarni, a 1990 batch IPS officer was appointed the additional director general (ADG) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation on Thursday. Kulkarni is currently posted as ADG prisons in Pune.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its order asked the Maharashtra government to relieve Kulkarni immediately. As per the order, the post of Inspector General of Police of the NIA has been upgraded temporarily to the rank of ADG and Kulkarni has been appointed for a period of one year or until further orders.

More from Mumbai

Kulkarni has headed the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and was also the joint commissioner of police (crime) in Mumbai. Before the posting in Mumbai, he was on deputation at the Centre.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?Premium
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement