Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Atul Projects launches new commercial project in Andheri East

The company said its high-end, iconic commercial office project will provide top-notch work experience.

Suburbs of Mumbai like Andheri are witnessing rapid growth in the commercial sector. (Representational/File)
Real estate developer Atul Projects has launched commercial project Second Avenue in Mumbai’s Andheri East. The company said the project has been launched to cater the needs of the expanding demand of workplace in the Andheri area.

Suburbs of Mumbai like Andheri are witnessing rapid growth in the commercial sector. Demand for top-notch offices with good connectivity and co-working spaces are witnessing exponential growth. To expand the horizons of business several companies across sectors like IT, manufacturing, boutique firms, etc are always in search of comfortable and flexible office spaces at new locations.

The company said its high-end, iconic commercial office project will provide top-notch work experience. It will host numerous facilities like EV Car and bike charging station, advanced fire fighting station, strict security and safety framework, high-speed elevator, 24×7 power backup, etc.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 23:00 IST
Couple held hostage, robbed of valuables worth Rs 1.03 cr in Mandvi

