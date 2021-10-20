Atul Londhe new Cong chief spokesperson, Sachin Sawant steps down from media cell

SACHIN SAWANT, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and a spokesperson of the party, has stepped down from his media duties after the elevation of Atul Londhe as the chief spokesperson.

Londhe, who hails from Nagpur, is a recent entry to the Congress from the NCP. He is seen as close to Nana Patole, who is also from the Vidarbha region.

Sawant, who has been with the party for over 10 years, and has been the media face of the Congress in Mumbai, has stepped down from the media cell of the Congress, and has written to party seniors asking for another responsibility. Seen as an Ashok Chavan protege, Sawant is in the list of Governor’s Quota nominees for Member of Legislative Council, which is awaiting Raj Bhavan’s nod.

Patole has made other changes in the MPCC. Retired IAS officer Bhaidas Nagrale is now in charge of booth development. Former minister Hussain Dalwai will plan political programs of Congress and will play a key role in the planned December 28 rally at Shivaji Park that Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to attend. Former minister of state Sunil Deshmukh of Amravati will be now in charge of all cells. Vishal Muttemwar of Nagpur will be in charge of social media.

The election cell will have Ramesh Shetty, Rajan Bhosale, Munaf Hakim and Vishwajeet Happe.