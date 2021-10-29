Attempt to demoralise state cops: Maharashtra govt to HC

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that there seems to be an attempt to “demoralise the police force of the state”, as some officials have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with its probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, despite the pendency of the case before the court.

“They have continued to issue summons to various police persons. This is a clear attempt to demoralise the police force. We are seeking protection, there should be no coercive action taken,” senior counsel Darius Khambatta, representing the state government told HC.

A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra government against summons issued to state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey by the CBI in connection with its probe.

The bench said it was not getting into the merits of the case at the present stage.