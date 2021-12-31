Attempt to murder case: Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of Nitesh Rane

The Sindhudurg district special judge on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in connection with an attempt to murder case filed against him.

Nitesh is the son of union Minister Narayan Rane, who has so far not responded to summons issued to him by the Kankavli police, which has registered the case against the MLA.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat said the anticipatory bail plea has been rejected by the court. He added that the order copy had not been made available till evening and therefore, the grounds for rejection are not clear.

Sources said that Nitesh will now approach the Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest. Nitesh’s location is currently unknown. The Kankavli police had earlier issued summons to Nitesh to appear before it but he has not responded.

Later, the police also issued summons to Narayan Rane after he told mediapersons that “he was not a fool to reveal Nitesh’s location”. A notice was also pasted at his residence in the district.

Rane, too, did not appear before the police but wrote to it stating that he had prior appointments and could be questioned at his residence or virtually.

Earlier in the day, the BJP alleged that it was illegal for the police summon Narayan Rane.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said, “Under CrPC Section 160, individuals above 65 years of age cannot be summoned to police stations. The police have to visit their home to record their statements.”

Demanding action against the police officer who summoned Narayan Rane, Fadnavis added: “If the state government fails to take action against the police officer, the BJP will file case in court under CrPC Section 156(3)…. If the order was issued by a senior police officer, BJP will make him a co-accused in the case under IPC Section 34.”

When asked, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said, “When the police investigate a matter, they only do what is allowed as per law. They cannot do anything apart from what is laid down by law. I think that based on law, they had put up a notice.”