scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Attacks on Sena workers won’t be tolerated: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackrey was speaking after visiting the party's Byculla office and meeting Sena worker Baban Gaonkar who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022 5:19:55 pm
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (File photo)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said attacks on party workers would not be tolerated.

He was speaking after visiting the party’s Byculla office and meeting Sena worker Baban Gaonkar who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night.

Byculla in South Mumbai is the Assembly constituency of Yamini Jadhav, one of the rebel Sena MLAs who has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction.

Shinde’s rebellion last month, which toppled the Thackeray-led government, has split the party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...
More from Mumbai

“Attempts to play with the lives of Shiv Sena workers will not be tolerated. If police can not bring the culprits to book, Sena workers will do it. Police shouldn’t get into politics,” Thackeray further said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement