Attacks on family ‘low and perverted’ politics by BJP, says Uddhav

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP for personal attacks on his family members and the use of central agencies against party legislators, terming it “low and perverted” politics by the BJP.

“Unlike them, I have never made personal attacks the way they have attacked my family with vengeance. When we were with them, we were good to them, we used to campaign for them without which their ballot boxes would never have filled up. Today, the manner in which they are attacking our family is a low and perverted tendency of their politics. I have not stooped to their level and attacked them,” said Thackeray, who completes one year as Chief Minister on Saturday, in an interview to The Indian Express.

The chief minister listed the farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, Shiv Bhojan and the initiative “vikel te pikel” to help connect farmers to value chains and grow crops based on the demand of end consumers as the state government’s achievements.

Thackeray also said there was only “nominal“ cooperation from the Centre to the state on the issues affecting the state. “Apart from nominal help, we have not received the required cooperation from the Centre when natural calamities such as Nisarga cyclone, floods in Vidarbha and incessant rainfall in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada hit the state,” he said, adding that the GST and tax devolution dues of around Rs 38,000 crore are still pending with the Centre.

Talking about his plan to tackle the financial stress caused by the pandemic, Thackeray underlined that the state has signed MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore during the lockdown. “We have decided to bring in investment worth Rs 1 lakh crore in one year. It is important to note that though the wheels of economic activities slowed down, we did not allow it to stop. We will see its fruits in the coming months and years,” he added.

On the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Thackeray said it would contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls in early 2022. “Definitely, we will contest together. At present, the legislative council polls next month are being contested in an alliance only,” he added.

Thackeray defended the government’s decisions of shifting the Metro car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg stating that old issues are being raised now. “People will not regret whatever decision we have taken,” he said, adding that it will be beneficial for more people.

