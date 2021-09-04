Attacker will get severe punishment, Thackeray assures Thane civic official

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday spoke to Kalpita Pimple, the Thane civic official who was attacked by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive, and assured her that severe punishment would be given to the attacker.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has been updating Thackeray regularly about Pimple’s condition since the attack on Monday.

Thackeray spoke to Pimple on Mhakse’s phone on Friday. During the call, Pimple urged the CM to ensure strict action against the attacker.

Praising Pimple’s bravery, Thackeray said, “I cannot describe your bravery. I wish you a speedy recovery. I am getting daily updates about your condition and the state government is standing with you. Severe punishment will be given to the attacker.”

Pimple, the assistant municipal commissioner of Majiwada-Manpada area, was overseeing the removal of hawkers at Kasarvadavali junction when a hawker attacked her with a knife. She lost two of her fingers, which were later reattached by doctors. She also sustained severe head injuries in the attack.