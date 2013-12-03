Attack was planned after land deal fell through: Cops

The Thane Rural police and crime branch officers investigating the murder of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) member and real estate agent Shailesh Thakur (37) suspect that that attack

was planned after a land deal went sour.

Shailesh,the cousin of senior BVA leader Nitin Thakur,was shot dead outside his office in Vasai on Sunday evening. His friend Prakash Andore was injured

in the attack.

Crime branch officers said that Thakur owned land worth crores in Vasai and Naigaon,which

he had been selling to builders and developers.

Thakur was also the sarpanch of his village and dealt with builders and developers who wanted to buy land. The attack was the work of professionals and hired goons, said an officer. We are also investigating if there is any political connection behind the murder, the officer added.

Meanwhile,Andore told the police that four masked men got down from a maroon Maruti Wagon R and attacked them with choppers. The men then fired six bullets Thakur,of which three hit him in the chest.

The police have recovered the bullets fired,which have been sent to the ballistics department to find out the make of the gun used in the attack.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App