Attack on Sandeep Deshpande: MNS leader urges Maharashtra govt to withdraw his security

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) general secretary Sandeep Deshpande urged the state government Saturday to withdraw the security provided to him after unidentified persons attacked him at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday. On Saturday, posters condemning the attack on Deshpande surfaced at Shivaji Park.

Deshpande, who was on his morning walk, was allegedly hit by unknown persons using cricket stumps. The attackers fled the place immediately. Deshpande was rushed to a hospital with injuries on his hand.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “After the attack, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called me and assured all help.” Two police persons were deployed for his security. “We are not going to be intimidated by such cowardly acts,” he said while thanking the chief minister and added, “I humbly request the government to withdraw the security given to me.”

“We have already come to know who is behind this attack. But we will wait for the police to complete their investigation. They are doing their work,” the MNS leader said.