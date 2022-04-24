‘Attack’ on Somaiya: Home minister should act against police for inefficiency, says Fadnavis

The BJP on Sunday urged Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil to take stern action against the police following the Shiv Sena’s alleged attack on party leader Kirit Somaiya outside Khar police station in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Opposition leader in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said, “Kirit Somaiya informed the police about his visit to Khar police station well in advance. Yet, the Shiv Sena carried out the attack in the presence of the police which is totally unacceptable.”

It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra!

Goons attacked @BJP4Maharashtra leader @KiritSomaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station & in presence of police personnel.

This is absolutely unacceptable!

We demand strongest action !#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FXl7AMhQem — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

Somaiya, who has allegedly faced attacks by Shiv Sena workers in two previous instances, had gone to Khar police station to meet Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana, an MP. Both were arrested by the police on Saturday. The Ranas had threatened to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Hanuman Chalisa Row | Follow top news here

“The inaction of the police speaks volumes. It shows how vulnerable the police force has become under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. It was buckling under pressure from the Shiv Sena,” Fadnavis said.

“We have brought the entire development to the notice of the home minister and home secretary. We demand immediate action against the police for failing in its duty,” the former chief minister said, adding that if the police remain silent when a leader like Somaiya – who has Z-plus security cover – is attacked, it reflects poorly on the state’s law and order situation.

“The BJP is capable of giving a befitting reply to its political opponents. Nobody should presume that the BJP is shaken by such cowardly attacks by sainiks. If required, we will adopt tit-for-tat tactics,” Fadnavis warned.

Somaiya had alleged that the Mumbai police refused to file a first information report (FIR) based on his complaint that he was attacked outside the Khar police station by Shiv Sena members. “The Mumbai police refused to register an FIR (based on my complaint). Around 70 to 80 Shiv Sena goondas tried to kill me and the (Uddhav) Thackeray government refuses to take any action or register the FIR,” Somaiya said.

The Bandra police, however, said that they had prepared the FIR after taking his statement, but it could not be registered officially as he had refused to sign on it and on the statement. Somaiya alleged that the police were filing the FIR with incorrect sections.

Meanwhile, the senior police inspector of the Bandra police station said they had added relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code — 144 (unlawful assembly), 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) in the FIR.