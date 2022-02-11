‘Attack’ on Kirit Somaiya: BJP demands action against Pune Police

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) along with party leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and demanded action against Pune police for security lapses that lead to assault on Somaiya by Shiv Sena activists.

The delegation comprised BJP Lok Sabha members of parliament namely Gopal Shetty, Manoj Kotak, Girish Bapat and Raksha Khadse. During the meeting the BJP members briefed the home secretary about Shiv Sena’s assault on Somaiya in PMC premises on February 5 despite having Z category security.

Speaking to the media Somaiya said, “We met the Home secretary and also gave in writing our complaint seeking immediate action against those responsible for security lapses and inaction on part of Pune police even after Sena’s attack against me.”

The BJP leader also requested the home secretary to review the security system so that physical attacks like the one that happened in Pune could be avoided.

Somaiya claimed the attack was instigated to “intimidate” him as he was “exposing corruption in Covid centre worth Rs 100 crore”.