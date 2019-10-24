Attack on cops in Chembur: 17 more protesters identified, 33 arrested

A DAY after the police resorted to lathicharge after people taking part in a funeral procession attacked police personnel in Chembur, 17 more protesters allegedly involved in the attack were identified on Wednesday. So far, 33 people have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder.

Advertising

The attack took place after the funeral procession of Pancharam Rithadiya (42), who had committed suicide after his daughter was allegedly kidnapped six months ago, turned violent. The protesters had blocked the Eastern Express Highway in Chembur, following which police had do to resort to a mild lathicharge.

Rithadiya had committed suicide on October 13 by jumping in front of a moving train, allegedly on account of police inaction in regard to the kidnapping of his daughter. His family had claimed his body on Tuesday after five persons he had named in his suicide note as the ones who had kidnapped his daughter were arrested.

The police are relying on videos of the incident and footage from CCTV cameras to track down those involved in the attack. An officer said that while they had detained around 90 people after the incident, they are going through footage from CCTV cameras installed in Thakkar Bappa Colony area where the incident took place.

Advertising

“Apart from the 33 people arrested yesterday, we have managed to identify 17 more people who were involved in the attack on the policemen. They will be arrested soon,” a senior officer said. Earlier in the day, the 33 accused were produced before the Kurla court and remanded in police custody.

Meanwhile, a neighbour of Rithadiya said, “The police are now focusing on the attack and going after people. The real issue of tracing the missing girl has been sidelined.” He claimed that the funeral procession, which was attended by around 1,000 people, was peaceful.

“Only people close to those arrested for abetment to suicide deliberately attacked the police personnel to sidetrack the case. Now, the police are monitoring our movements,” the neighbour added. The police said that its four officers injured in the attack are recuperating at a hospital.