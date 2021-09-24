Mumbai: ATS to seek custody of two terror suspects

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) is set to file an application in the session court seeking custody of two terror suspects, Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Rizwan Momin.

The two are at present in judicial custody.

The ATS had arrested Shaikh on September 18. After Momin’s role was identified in connection to Delhi’s terror module case, he was picked up from his Mumbra home and arrested on Sunday.

Initially, both were remanded in police custody. On Monday, on ATS’s request, they were sent to judicial custody till October 4.

“We are collecting evidence against them. We will be taking their custody in future, but we are still deciding whether to file an application on Friday,” said an investigator.