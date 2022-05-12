ATS to seek custody of terrorists linked to BKI

THE MAHARASHTRA ATS will seek the custody of four alleged terrorists linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), arrested in Haryana’s Karnal town, for their connection to Nanded.

A senior ATS officer said, “It has emerged that some of the accused have visited Nanded several times in the past. They had also passed on some consignments. We want to question them in that regard.”

The four, identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder, were arrested by the Haryana Police last Thursday. The police said they were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana to deliver a consignment of 7.5 kg RDX, 30 live cartridges, a pistol, and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash when they were apprehended.

Following the arrests, an ATS team visited Karnal to interrogate the terror suspects. A team of Telangana Police was also camping in Karnal. In the last week of April, a consignment of 25 swords was found inside an autorickshaw in Nanded following which an FIR was registered. Two persons were arrested in the case. The local police had then said that the swords had been sent from Amritsar in Punjab. The officer cited above refused to comment if the four were being questioned in connection with this seizure. The officer added that the accused had links to some cases registered in Maharashtra in the past as well.

Soon after their arrest, the Karnal Police had said that the six cellphones recovered from them had foreign or Pakistani SIM cards. They said they were unaware who was to receive the consignment being carried by the four. They also claimed last week that the accused had picked up the consignment which was airdropped in Punjab using drones.

An officer said, “We are trying to find out if similar consignments were transported to Nanded, and if so, who was the recipient.”