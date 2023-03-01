ATS team in Indore to record statement of man ‘trained in China, Pakistan’

A team from the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday went to Indore to record the statement of a person named Sarfaraz Memon, two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an email from an undisclosed person claiming that Memon had gone to China and Pakistan to undergo training and could be “dangerous”.

The NIA later shared the email with several agencies, including the Mumbai Police and the ATS. An officer from the ATS said that a team left for Chandan Nagar in Indore on Monday where Memon resided. “Our team is currently recording the statement of Memon and his family members. We are also verifying his background information to check if there is anything suspicious,” the officer added.

The officer said a team from the Indore Police had earlier recorded the statement of Memon and his family.

“Memon had said in his statement to the ATS that he suspects somebody with whom he had a fallout may be trying to defame him,” the officer said, adding that teams are trying to trace the source from where the email has been sent.

The police said they have learnt that Memon had visited China in the past.

On Sunday, the Mumbai office of the NIA had received an email claiming that a person based in Indore, who had been trained in Pakistan and China, had come to the city and could be “dangerous”. The email from an undisclosed person identified the person as Sarfaraz Memon. The email also contained the person’s Aadhaar card, driving license and passport.