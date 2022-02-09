ATS says it doesn’t have ‘reports or notings’ sought by Deshmukh

After the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) submitted its investigation report in the Antilia terror threat incident and related cases using which Anil Deshmukh had threatened to expose the “param satya”, the former state home minister on Tuesday sought “other material and notes” from the ATS from when it probed the case. But the ATS said that there were no “separate reports and notings” apart from its over 800-page investigation report that it had submitted before the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission.

Sources told The Indian Express that the submission made by ATS contained the statements and probe carried out by the Squad into the cases registered in connection with the Antilia case and the Mansukh Hiran murder case, before they were transferred to the National Investigation Agency last year. “The investigation papers have nothing specific to any other individual who has so far not been charged in the case,” a source said.

Deshmukh had earlier told the Chandiwal Commission that when he was the state home minister, the ATS had shown him some documents that would help unmask the role of others in the Antilia case. Recently, Deshmukh has alleged that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was the “mastermind” of the Antilia terror threat incident.

A senior official told The Indian Express, “There are three sets of papers – one each related to the vehicle missing case, the Antilia terror threat case and the Mansukh Hiran murder case. These contain earlier case papers of Mumbai Police, including some when dismissed cop Sachin Waze was the investigation officer. It then has some of the statements that ATS recorded after the probe was handed over to it, before the NIA took over the case. Apart from that, there is no note or any mentions of the role of anyone else in the case.”

On Tuesday, during the hearing of the Chandiwal Commission, ATS ACP DJ Pagare, along with Inspector D N Mohite, were present before the Commission.

Advocate Prashant Pawar, appearing for Deshmukh, pointed out that apart from the investigation papers of ATS, request was also made for calling/summoning material and other notes to unearth the truth in regard to the two cases, and therefore such material may be called. To this, Mohite, who was a member of the investigation team, submitted that neither are there any separate report and notings prepared by the ATS nor has it been forwarded to the government. The matter was then posted for further hearing on Wednesday.

The Chandiwal Commission was set up by the state government to probe into the corruption charges made against Deshmukh by Singh to CM Uddhav Thackeray. The hearing at the Commission is at its fag end and a report is likely to be submitted to the government in the next few weeks.