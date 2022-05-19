scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

ATS gets custody of JeM terrorist who conducted recce of RSS headquarters

An officer said that Raees Shaikh (26) had allegedly conducted a partial recce of Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Nagpur's Reshimbaug area and sent a video of the same to his handler in Pakistan.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 19, 2022 2:31:47 am
The alleged JeM terrorist was arrested by the J&K Police last December after a grenade was found on him. (Representational)

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday took the custody of an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly conducting a recce of the RSS headquarters in Nagpur last July.

An officer said that Raees Shaikh (26) had allegedly conducted a partial recce of Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Nagpur’s Reshimbaug area and sent a video of the same to his handler in Pakistan. Sheikh is a resident of Awantipora town in J&K’s Pulwama district. He was arrested by the J&K Police last December after a grenade was found on him.

During interrogation, he had told the police about the recce of the RSS headquarters. Following this, the Nagpur Police was contacted and it registered an FIR. A team from the Nagpur Police went on to visit Kashmir to question Shaikh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Eventually, the case was transferred to the Maharashtra ATS. On Monday, the Nagpur unit of the ATS got a production warrant from the J&K Police and took Shaikh’s custody.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>
Best of Explained
Click here for more

The officer said that during his interrogation by the ATS in the last two days, Sheikh had said that a person named Omar, allegedly the operational commander of JeM’s Nawabpur cell, was his handler.

More from Mumbai

Shaikh claimed that he had come to Nagpur on July 13, 2021, and checked into a hotel in Sitabuldi. The handler had assured Sheikh that a local resident would contact him. However, since no one contacted him, Shaikh conducted the recce himself, the officer added. “He took a few videos and sent it to his handler. The handler was, however, unhappy since they were of poor quality. Shaikh says he informed his handler that there was heavy security in the area and he aborted the mission, returning to Srinagar on July 15 via a Nagpur-Delhi-Srinagar flight.” the officer said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement