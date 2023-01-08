scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

ATS arrests one in threat call to police control room

According to sources, the call came from an unknown number and the caller claimed that 1993-type bombings will take place in Mahim, Bhendi Bazaar, Nagpada, and Madanpura in the next two months.

Based on the information, an FIR was registered at the local Azad Maidan police station and two teams were formed by the ATS to investigate the matter. (file)
The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) Sunday arrested one person who allegedly called the Mumbai police control room Saturday claiming that a series of bombings will take place in the city in the next two months. The accused was arrested from Malad and handed over to the local Azad Maidan police station.

He further claimed that riots would also take place in Mumbai and added that many powerful persons were involved in the plan. He claimed that some people were already in the city in order to execute the plan. Based on the information, an FIR was registered at the local Azad Maidan police station and two teams were formed by the ATS to investigate the matter.

The accused has been identified as Nabi Yahya Khan alias KGN alias Lala, 55. He was arrested from Pathanwadi in Malad. The accused has 12 criminal cases against him including robbery and molestation.

An official said that Khan was known to some persons who were linked to persons arrested in the 1993 blasts case. “It is not that he made a threat under the influence of alcohol or a prank call. Further investigation will be done by the Azad Maidan police,” the officer said.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 19:51 IST
close