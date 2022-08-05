ATS arrests Dawood aide under UAPA Act

August 5, 2022 12:56:35 am
THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The ATS officials claim that the accused, identified as Parvez Zubair Vaid Memon, was involved in selling drugs after which he would send the proceeds through illegal means to banned organisations to carry out terrorist activities in India.
The ATS officials claim that Dawood Ibrahim, Anees Ibrahim and their accomplices living abroad are using the money from illegal activities to carry out terrorist activities in the country.
“After we received information that they were providing money to banned organisations in India and other people involved in anti-social elements, a case was registered at Kalachowkie ATS unit,” said an officer.
Subsequently, when the ATS officials came to know that Memon is actively involved in the crime he was taken into custody from his residence at Versova in Andheri (West) on Wednesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
“When he was detained and interrogated, it was found that he was dealing in drugs like MDMA, Ketamine, Parvati tears (LSD). We have learnt that Memon would procure money from drug deals and send it to his associates and organisations abroad that are involved in anti-national activities. The money was used to carry out terrorist activities in India,” said an officer. ATS officials further said that the arrested person was closely associated with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang for years. After he was arrested in an assault case by Mumbai Police in 1993, he escaped from the country and was living in Dubai. He came back to the country in 2014.
“In Dubai, he set up his illegal business and he is currently involved in an anti-national conspiracy along with Anees Ibrahim,” said an officer. The ATS officials further revealed that since 2014, he has visited Dubai 58 times. He was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till August 10.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Maharashtra surpasses last year’s swine flu tally by 42.6%
Citizens to enjoy rides in first AC double-decker bus from September: BEST
Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits, say contractor; officials say no caste bias
Haryana fire officer under fire for delay in providing RTI information
CWG 2022: Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarterfinals
Expecting one of our trustees to be included in new trust: Harijan Sevak Sangh
Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI
Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued
Newborn girl rescued after buried alive in Sabarkantha
Cong discusses first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Ahmedabad meet
PM inaugurates hospital in Dharampur
Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy