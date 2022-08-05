ATS arrests Dawood aide under UAPA Act

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The ATS officials claim that the accused, identified as Parvez Zubair Vaid Memon, was involved in selling drugs after which he would send the proceeds through illegal means to banned organisations to carry out terrorist activities in India.

The ATS officials claim that Dawood Ibrahim, Anees Ibrahim and their accomplices living abroad are using the money from illegal activities to carry out terrorist activities in the country.

“After we received information that they were providing money to banned organisations in India and other people involved in anti-social elements, a case was registered at Kalachowkie ATS unit,” said an officer.

Subsequently, when the ATS officials came to know that Memon is actively involved in the crime he was taken into custody from his residence at Versova in Andheri (West) on Wednesday.

“When he was detained and interrogated, it was found that he was dealing in drugs like MDMA, Ketamine, Parvati tears (LSD). We have learnt that Memon would procure money from drug deals and send it to his associates and organisations abroad that are involved in anti-national activities. The money was used to carry out terrorist activities in India,” said an officer. ATS officials further said that the arrested person was closely associated with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang for years. After he was arrested in an assault case by Mumbai Police in 1993, he escaped from the country and was living in Dubai. He came back to the country in 2014.

“In Dubai, he set up his illegal business and he is currently involved in an anti-national conspiracy along with Anees Ibrahim,” said an officer. The ATS officials further revealed that since 2014, he has visited Dubai 58 times. He was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till August 10.