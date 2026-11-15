ATS arrests 20-year-old for ‘being in touch’ with suspected terror group

The Maharashtra’s Anti Terrorism Squad arrested a 20-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly being in touch with a suspected international terror group through social media platforms, officials said. He allegedly shared information of sensitive locations in the city like Chabad House, a Jewish community centre in Colaba, companies owned by Jewish nationals in the city.

The accused Yash Singh was handed over to the Kerala police that is investigating cases of synagogue arson after his links emerged in one of the cases being probed by Thrissur East police in Keralam. Singh’s custody was taken by the Kerala police after interrogation.