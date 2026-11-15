ATS arrests 20-year-old for ‘being in touch’ with suspected terror group

The Maharashtra’s Anti Terrorism Squad arrested a 20-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly being in touch with a suspected international terror group through social media platforms, officials said. He allegedly shared information of sensitive locations in the city like Chabad House, a Jewish community centre in Colaba, companies owned by Jewish nationals in the city.
The accused Yash Singh was handed over to the Kerala police that is investigating cases of synagogue arson after his links emerged in one of the cases being probed by Thrissur East police in Keralam. Singh’s custody was taken by the Kerala police after interrogation.
An ATS official said Singh had shared information with international criminal groups through Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram. Members of the groups, using foreign phone numbers, had tasked him with surveying Chabad House.
“During Singh’s interrogation, it came to light he was in contact with an accused in a case registered by Thrissur police in Kerala following which we alerted them,” the official said. E