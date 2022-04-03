Atmosphere being created that there is unhappiness in govt: CM

Amid reports of ruling allies being unhappy with each other, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that “an atmosphere is being created that there is unhappiness in the government but it is not the case”. He added that the time has come to take development works to the people by preventing those who are defaming Maharashtra. The CM was virtually speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bhavan building in Wadala in Mumbai. Subsequently, he also conducted the groundbreaking ceremony of the Marathi Language Bhavan building in Girgaon.

“We are starting actual work from today and this is an example of our work, which we are putting out in front of the people. Some people are trying to create rift and bitterness among us… Because they have no other work and couldn’t do good work. Then they are talking about toppling the government but we have given a befitting reply to them through our actions,” said Thackeray.

He added that a conspiracy is being created to discredit Maharashtra. “I would like to say to those who hate Maharashtra that if Maharashtra was not the state that contributes most to the country’s economy, then the economy of the country would have been hit. So, don’t defame Maharashtra. The time has come to take development works to the people by preventing the people who are defaming Maharashtra,” he said.

Thackeray, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Marathi Language Bhavan, said the ideal bhavan would be built and that people from all over the world would come to see it. “When we insist on speaking in Marathi, we are criticised and I am not afraid of criticism. But I don’t care about it. While I do not hate other languages, we will not tolerate the insult of the Marathi language,” he said.

Thackeray further said that for insisting upon Marathi signboards in shops, the government is being criticised. “And for those who have a stomach ache, their abdominal pain must be treated. If anyone is attempting to erase Marathi language in the state capital, then Marathi language has the power to teach him a lesson. Such attempts will not be tolerated,” he added.