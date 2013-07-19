ATM hacking: Cops to issue red corner notice against two

The Colaba police will in seven days issue a red corner notice against the two Bulgarian nationals,who allegedly inserted a skimming device in the Axis Bank ATM and withdrew Rs 12.5 lakh. The police will be filing the notice after the chargesheet.

The police had in July first week issued green and blue corner notices against Tsenev Yulian Georgiev (27) and Elin Pelin (26),residents of Sofia in Bulgaria,who were identified based on CCTV footage. The duo allegedly copied card details of 986 people.

We will be able to issue a red corner notice only after we file the chargesheet, said Krishna Prakash,Additional CP (South).

During investigations,the police had found that the two stayed at Apollo Hotel and Suba Palace in Colaba,Ibis Hotel near the domestic airport,and Four Seasons at Worli between April and May. The managers and accountants of the four hotels have been made witnesses as they have identified the two men, added Prakash. The caretaker of the ATM machine,Haider Shaikh,has also been made a witness.

Police said neither Bulgaria nor Greece have reverted about the location or information on the two accused. The other banks,who have faced similar data theft,also refused to register a police complaint.

The CCTV recordings the police had requested from Greece have also not been provided yet.

