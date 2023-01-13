scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

ATM cards stolen from car, Malad resident loses Rs 74,000

Miscreants broke his car's window and stole his phone and wallet containing numerous credit and debit cards, the police said.

A total of Rs 74,000 was withdrawn from various accounts of the victim, the police said. (Representational)
A 50-year-old man in Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 74,000 after miscreants broke his car’s window and stole his phone and wallet containing numerous credit and debit cards, the police said.

The victim, Jitendra Suri, had visited Goregaon East to take a walk. After the walk, Suri noticed the car had been broken into and his personal belongings, along with Rs 7,000 in cash, were stolen. The unknown accused then used the victim’s ATM cards to withdraw large sums of cash, the police said.

At 7.30 am on 8 January, after parking his car, Suri placed his wallet and phone in the car and ensured that the car was locked. However, upon returning at 9 am, Suri noticed the car’s window had been smashed and his wallet and phone were missing. Along with his IDs, debit/credit cards and phone, Rs 7,000 in cash were missing as well.

Suri, a resident of Malad, then went home to block his debit and credit cards through his laptop. He received 18 emails alerting him that money had been withdrawn. A total of Rs 74,000 was withdrawn from various accounts of the victim, the police said.

On 11 January, the Bangar Nagar police station registered an offence under Indian Penal Code section 379 (punishment for theft), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 427 (mischief causing damage) and Information and Technology Act 66 C (identity theft) and D (cheating by personation by using computer resource).

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 15:56 IST
Rahul Dravid flies to Bengaluru due to health issues

