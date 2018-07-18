Atleast 38 lakh farmers got compensation for crop loss: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The state government has given compensation to 38 lakh farmers out of total 44 lakh whose standing crop was damaged by pest attack last year.

The compensation to the remaining farmers will be paid in the coming months, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state assembly on Tuesday. Fadnavis said, “An average of Rs 12,000 per hectare has been paid to farmers whose crop was affected due to pest attacks like bollworn and tudtidi. The cotton and tur (dal) cultivators suffered maximum because of the pest attack.”

Apart from relief for pest attack, the government had also held seed supplying companised accountable to compensate for losses.

Crop insurance companies have been issued stern warning to provide financial aid to eligible farmers or invite harsh action. Almost 14 lakh farmers have applied for compensation for crop loss from seed companies. So far 1.55 lakh forms have been shortlisted and approved and given compensation of Rs 96.30 lakh.

The remaining claimants forms are under process and would be completed soon. The state government has sought funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to help farmers who suffered crop damage following hailstorm and drought.

