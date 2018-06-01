Atleast 10 people killed in road mishap near Nagpur

The vehicle was carrying 12 persons. The vehicle was carrying 12 persons.

A family met with a ghastly mishap on Yavatmal-Nanded road in the early hours of Friday, with ten persons losing their lives.

“The family was on their way to Nanded in three vehicles after attending a marriage at Nagpur on Thursday. Around 4 am, one of the three vehicles had a head-on collision with a truck carrying papaya from Latur. Eight persons died on the spot, one on way to Yavatmal and one died in hospital,” Yavatmal Superintendent of Police M Rajkumar told The Indian Express.

Two more are stated to be in critical condition, one of them at a Nagpur hospital and the other at Yavatmal. The vehicle was carrying 12 persons.

Three of the deceased belonged to Haryana, three from Nagpur, two from Bihar and two from Delhi. The names couldn’t be known immediately.

