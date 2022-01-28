ATLAS varsity to offer job-oriented fresh courses

With an initial funding of Rs 150 crore from upGrad, ATLAS SkillTech University in Mumbai shared its growth path for coming years and said it aimed at offering employment-oriented new-age courses focusing on emerging trends.

With critical and future-ready courses, such as design and creativity, digital content and gamification and media and communication, the institute is creating a curriculum that is a combination of academic excellence and experiential learning.

Launched on Independence Day last year, the ATLAS SkillTech University held its first advisory board meeting on Republic Day and shared its vision. Talking about the funding support from upGrad, Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson of upGrad, said, “Our joint vision is to see ATLAS in the top five universities in the country. We are committed to build and upskill our young minds for the careers of tomorrow.”

The ATLAS SkillTech University in Mumbai is a collaboration of eminent personalities in academics and corporate world, which aims of transform the skill development ecosystem. The first batch, which commenced in August last year, has students from across 22 states, 50 per cent of whom are from Maharashtra.

The admission applications for the new batch are about to commence. As the applications are expected to increase, the institute’s growth map for next few years is already prepared. As per information, the university now has over 150 faculty members that are slated to double over the next 18 months. Over 400 educational institutions and schools refer their students to ATLAS. No less than 250 corporates will visit the campuses for placements, career options and other tie-ups. There will be a scholarship programme to enable meritorious students from all walks of life to achieve their dreams.