ATLAS SkillTech University reveals strategy for growth

With initial funding of Rs 150 crore from upGrad, ATLAS SkillTech University is the first educational institution in Maharashtra that offers employment-oriented new-age courses focusing on emerging trends.

This institute, founded in 2021 and located in Mumbai, offers courses such as Design and Creativity, Digital Content and Gamification, Media and Communication, Digital Technology and Data, Management and Entrepreneurship.

Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson of upGrad, said, “Our joint vision is to see ATLAS in the top five universities in the country, a centre for global excellence and we are committed to build and upskill our young adults for the careers of tomorrow as India heads into the Fourth Industrial Revolution — where innovation and creativity, not labour arbitrage, will be at the core.” The funding is expected to continue in the years to come.

The ATLAS SkillTech University in Mumbai is a collaboration of eminent personalities in academics and the corporate world with an objective of transforming the skill development ecosystem. The first batch, which commenced in August last year, has students from 22 states and 50 per cent of them are from Maharashtra. Admission application process for the new batch is about to commence