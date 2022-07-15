scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Athawale demands one ministerial berth for his party in Maharashtra

Athawale was speaking to reporters after he was unanimously elected as national president of the RPI (Athawale group) for three years at the national executive of the party.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: July 15, 2022 8:08:57 pm
Ramdas Athawale, NDA, Eknath Shinde, MaharashtraRamdas Athawale has demanded one ministerial post for the RPI, which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) (Express Photo)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said he has demanded one ministerial berth for his outfit, the Republican Party of India, in the new Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

The meeting was attended by 600 delegates from all over the country, he said.

He has demanded one ministerial post for the RPI, which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Union minister said.
His party, though, does not have a single MLA in the state.

Athawale welcomed the reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel in Maharashtra and supported the decision to build a Mumbai Metro car shed in Aarey Colony area which environmental groups are opposing.

“Forests can grow but metro is also important,” he said.

