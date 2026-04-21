Eyeing completion by February 2027: MMRDA speeds up work on Atal Setu–Mumbai-Pune Expressway connector

Ancillary works are also underway, including the widening of slip and service roads at Palaspe in Panvel to improve access and traffic flow. (Express Archives)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has accelerated work on the Atal Setu–Mumbai-Pune Expressway connector, with significant progress recorded across key construction stages as the project targets completion by February 2027.

The foundation work has been completed at 143 of the 176 locations, while piers have been constructed at 141 sites, with 88 already fitted with pier caps, officials said. The agency has also completed 653 of the 830 required precast girders, marking steady advancement of the elevated corridor.

Ancillary works are also underway, including the widening of slip and service roads at Palaspe in Panvel to improve access and traffic flow.

The 7.35-km, six-lane high-capacity corridor will link the Atal Setu with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway via Chirle and Palaspe in Navi Mumbai. With the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport located near Chirle, the connector is expected to serve as a key access route. Two elevated corridors at Chirle and Palaspe will integrate the link with the existing JNPT Highway, ensuring seamless connectivity.