My admiration for Vajpayee goes back to early childhood, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays his tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays his tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a tall statesman and an inspiration to millions. His leadership and humanitarian approach will remain etched in the minds and hearts of the people, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Vajpayee shared cordial relations with CM’s late father Gangadharrao Fadnavis. But it was late Pramod Mahajan who brought Fadnavis face-to-face with Vajpayee when he visited Nagpur for a party meeting and rally. Fadnavis wanted Vajpayee’s autograph.

After college, Fadnavis stepped in to electoral politics to become an MLA. It was during those days that a close friend urged him to be a model for his shirts. But without Fadnavis’ knowledge, the friend made the pictures public.

Read | Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Mumbai link: From BJP’s birth to his retirement

After some time, Fadnavis had a chance to meet Vajpayee. Much to his surprise, he received a warm greeting and a pat. “Aavoo model vidhayak (welcome model MLA),” Vajpayee told him.

“I have many fond memories. Right from childhood to the recent visit to his residence. A father figure, he always worked for a strong nation. An excellent orator… An ocean of knowledge, he was one of the best prime ministers. It is an irreversible loss …”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App