At Velas, two hatchlings of Maharashtra’s first satellite-tagged turtle emerge

TWO HATCHLINGS of Prathama, the first female turtle that was satellite tagged from Maharashtra, emerged Thursday at Velas after 52 days. Prathama had laid 123 eggs, out of which two emerged, said the Mangrove Foundation.

The Olive Ridley turtle is considered the most abundant sea turtle in the world, with sporadic nesting in Maharashtra, Goa, and the offshore Andaman Islands. In Maharashtra, sporadic nesting is recorded across three districts in the southernmost region of the state— Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Of the three, the highest number of nests and hatchlings are recorded in the Ratnagiri districts’ three beaches — Guhagar, Velas, and Anjarle. These three beaches also hold an annual Turtle festival in March— a potential hatchling period of the Olive Ridley turtles, when juvenile turtles break the eggshell and crawl to the sea.

Five turtles— Prathama, Savani (on January 25) Vanashree, Rewa, and Laxmi (on February 13 and 16)— were tagged with platform transmitter terminals (PTTs), which were fitted with epoxy resin on the carapace (hard shell) of the turtle, in January and February from the Ratnagiri district.

Olive Ridley turtles dig deep nests in sandy shores with their flippers to lay eggs and cover them up with sand. Like Savani, the researchers were expecting that Prathama will also nest again, as it had moved close to a beach after remaining near the shore after being tagged. Prathama’s tracker showed that after being released from Velas, it came almost near the shore at Guhagar beach. As of March 14, Prathama has moved away from the beaches.

On February 25, Savani, the second adult Olive Ridley turtle tagged and released on January 25 from Anjarle beach in Ratnagiri district, nested (laid eggs) for the second time, possibly third in the same nesting season on an adjacent shore – Kelshi.

Vanashree and Rewa continue to remain near the beaches. Since tagged, the turtles have remained and moved in the nearshore water (10 km within the shoreline).

Researchers believe that the turtles are likely to remain in the nearshore or shallow water waiting for the ocean currents to begin their journeys into the deep sea further down to Lakshadweep or drift towards Oman, Somali coastline and return later this year in October-November to nearshore waters.

The sea currents are likely to set in near the shore in March. It is currently suspected that the sea turtles navigate to the Middle East and Pakistan after laying eggs in Maharashtra.