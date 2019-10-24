At MU convocation ceremony, angarakha with Paithani border, Nana topi for faculty

From its upcoming convocation ceremony, Mumbai University faculty members will sport an attire made of Khadi. The varsity called it a symbol of “bravery, beauty and wisdom” and a “celebration of Indian tradition and culture”.

The attire will comprise an angarakha, like the one donned by Shivaji Maharaj, with a Paithani border, and a head gear that was donned by Indian philanthropist and educationalist Jagannath Shankarsheth Murkute, called “Nana topi”.

It will be worn by the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Deans and Heads of faculties.

Students who earn a gold medal along with PhD holders are given a sash in different colors, which will continue. Students of affiliated colleges will be free to wear any Indian attire they choose.

Taking cue from several universities and institutions in the country, the 162-year-old Mumbai University had recently announced it would do away with its colonial tradition of robes for the convocation ceremony, replacing it with “Indian attire”. The university, at a meeting of the management council in September, had announced the formation of a three-member committee to define the new dress code.

This expert committee report was accepted by the varsity’s management council on Wednesday.

“Since past few years, the idea of changing the varsity convocation attire was being considered. In line with it, Indian tradition, culture, attire, colour scheme, fabrics, material and other themes were studied by a team comprising professors MD Teli, Armaiti Shukla and Archana Rao. Moreover, the attire will be made of Khadi in a bid to promote the industry and fabrics will be ordered from Khadi Gramudyog,” said a statement issued by the varsity. As per the protocol, the attire will be made in different colours.

While the date for the convocation is yet to be finalised, it will tentatively be set in the last week of November, said an official. Nearly a hundred units of the attire will be ordered in the coming days and a tailor will be hired as per protocol.

The proposal to change the convocation dress code was passed unanimously at a previous meeting on September 13.