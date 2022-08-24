At Mantralaya, farmer attempts suicide, two men seeking Maratha quota threaten to jump off terrace

A man claiming to be a farmer from Osmanabad attempted self-immolation on Tuesday outside the Maharashtra Assembly, where the Monsoon Session is underway.

The incident took place at around 12.30 pm. The policemen deployed outside the Assembly put out the fire and saved the man, identified as Subhash Deshmukh from Tandalwadi village in Osmanabad district.

According to police, there is an ongoing dispute between Deshmukh and his brother over a property. “The dispute is not over farming. But there is a land dispute between his brother and him,” said a police officer.

Deshmukh, who sustained nearly 35 per cent burns, was taken to G T Hospital. He is conscious and presently undergoing treatment. “His father had also attempted suicide a few months ago as the dispute was not being resolved. He (Deshmukh) sustained burn injuries. Orders have been given to inquire into the matter to ascertain what the dispute is and how it can be resolved as per law,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

There was yet another scare on Tuesday evening when two men climbed to the terrace of Mantralaya and threatened to jump if reservation was not granted to the Maratha community. The two men have been identified as Dhananjay Chavan and Dyaneshwar Bhagat. They were later brought down after intervention by the police and Fire Department.

Police said Chavan is a resident of Parbhani district. His wife Kalpana did not get a job in the Hingoli Zilla Parishad’s health department, so he decided to climb on the terrace of the state secretariat. “Bhagat had also failed to land a job, due to which both of them went to the terrace of Mantralaya. They were demanding reservation under the Maratha category,” added another officer.