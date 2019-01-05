At least 50 BMC engineers to undergo 2-day training on road construction at IIT-B

Written by SANJANA BHALERAO

Advertising

In a bid to provide better and pothole-free roads, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will send 50 engineers from the road and traffic department for a two-day training to the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). The civic body will spend Rs 14 lakh on the two-day training.

The engineers will get training in road construction, the process and the material to be used and mechanism to fill potholes. The training will also hold discussions on the technical problems faced by city engineers, reason behind repeated potholes. “The training has a five point agenda mainly focusing on road construction and resurfacing. This is our routine knowledge sharing,” said Vinod Chithore, Director, Engineering services and Projects. The training will also include success stories and road reconstruction mechanism that are followed by different cities.

The BMC has eight-point instructions to fill potholes with cold mix, which will also be up for discussion. The IIT professor offered a presentation to the civic body on road construction on Thursday and stressed on the need for an overhaul.

The civic body is also compiling a list of pothole-prone areas in each of its 24 wards and calculating the quantity of cold mix that will be required in each ward. The BMC will produce 1,200 metric tonne of cold mix to fill potholes this monsoon, starting from this month. Last year, the civic body had aimed to manufacture 2,500 metric tonne. However, it was delayed due to delayed tendering process and unavailability of raw materials.