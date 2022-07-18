At least 13 die as bus plunges into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh

At least 13 people were killed when a bus carrying over 30 passengers fell into Narmada river near Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh Monday morning, an official said.

The bus, belonging to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was en-route from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore to neighbouring to Amalner in Jalgaon district of neighbouring Maharashtra, when it slipped into the river at around 9:30 am, the MSRTC managing director Shekhar Channe told The Indian Express.

The accident occurred on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, as per a report from newsagency PTI. The bus crashed into a railing of the bridge before falling into the river, the report said.

The spot where bus crashed the railing of bridge before falling into river (Express photo) The spot where bus crashed the railing of bridge before falling into river (Express photo)

As many as 13 bodies have been fished out and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the spot.

Debris of the bus brought at shore of Narmada (Express Photo) Debris of the bus brought at shore of Narmada (Express Photo)

The driver of the bus has been identified as Chandrakant Eknath Patil while Prakash Shravan Chaudhary was the conductor. Both are yet to be traced, the official said.

Interestingly, the fitness certificate of the 10-year-old was about to expire in 10 days.

The bus was registered with the Nagpur rural Regional Transport Office on June 12, 2012 and its certificate, which implies that the vehicle is roadworthy, was about to expire on July 27, 2022, a senior RTO official said as quoted by the PTI .

The MSRTC has set up a helpline for citizens and they can dial 022-23023940 to get information about the accident.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Prime Minister’s Office said rescue operation is underway with the help of local authorities.

The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan said he telephoned his counterpart in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and briefed him about the accident and the rescue operation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also offered her condolence.

(With inputs from PTI)