scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

At least 13 die as bus plunges into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh

The bus, belonging to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was en-route from Madhya Pradesh's Indore to Jalgaon district of neighbouring Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: July 18, 2022 2:02:39 pm
MSRTC bus slips into Narmada river in MP on Monady, at least 13 dead, many injured (Express Photo)

At least 13 people were killed when a bus carrying over 30 passengers fell into Narmada river near Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh Monday morning, an official said.

The bus, belonging to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was en-route from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore to neighbouring to Amalner in Jalgaon district of neighbouring Maharashtra, when it slipped into the river at around 9:30 am, the MSRTC managing director Shekhar Channe told The Indian Express.

The accident occurred on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, as per a report from newsagency PTI. The bus crashed into a railing of the bridge before falling into the river, the report said.

The spot where bus crashed the railing of bridge before falling into river (Express photo)

As many as 13 bodies have been fished out and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the spot.

Debris of the bus brought at shore of Narmada (Express Photo)

The driver of the bus has been identified as Chandrakant Eknath Patil while Prakash Shravan Chaudhary was the conductor. Both are yet to be traced, the official said.

Interestingly, the fitness certificate of the 10-year-old was about to expire in 10 days.

The bus was registered with the Nagpur rural Regional Transport Office on June 12, 2012 and its certificate, which implies that the vehicle is roadworthy, was about to expire on July 27, 2022, a senior RTO official said as quoted by the PTI .

The MSRTC has set up a helpline for citizens and they can dial 022-23023940 to get information about the accident.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Prime Minister’s Office said rescue operation is underway with the help of local authorities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan said he telephoned his counterpart in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and briefed him about the accident and the rescue operation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also offered her condolence.

(With inputs from PTI)

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement