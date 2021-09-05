Mumbai: At Kalanagar junction, Aaditya Thackeray launches beautification, landscape project

Minister of Environment and Tourism as well as Guardian Minister of Mumbai suburbs, Aaditya Thackeray, on Saturday launched an urban beautification and landscaping project at Kalanagar junction in Mumbai. MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas was also present at the event.

MMRDA officials said that with this initiative, more than six-km stretch from Mahim Causeway to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Western Express Highway (WEH) will undergo urban beautification, including landscaping at various nodes and public junctions.

Flyovers, underpasses, traffic islands, street furniture, bus Q shelters as well as other urban design elements, along with other facilities, will be made available for public use.

“Thousands of plants and shrubs will be planted. The initiative will be carried forward by the MMRDA Urban Designing Cell in association with the Laqshya Media Group under directions from Thackeray,” said an official. “I am delighted to commence MMRDA’s new beautification project to elevate your commuting experience on the Western Express Highway. You will soon see revamped bus shelters, efficient traffic management, green clusters, toilets on the WEH. We are also working on urban spaces under the flyovers,” Thackeray tweeted.